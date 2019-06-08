Your time is up — Kibwana, Musila tell Kalonzo

A section of Ukambani leaders is scheming to force Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka out of politics ahead of the 2022 presidential election, the Star has learned.

Kalonzo is among a growing list of contenders eyeing Uhuru's job in 2022 and will need to forge a coalition should NASA fail to hold. But, the plotters are demanding he quits politics to give way for new leadership in the region.

The scheme is being executed by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, Kitui’s Charity Ngilu and Machakos’s Alfred Mutua. Former Kitui Senator David Musila has joined the team on grounds that the former Vice President has failed the Kamba community.

Musila and Kibwana, both former Wiper chairmen, hold that Kalonzo — who has been the face of Ukambani leadership in government — has failed to change the community’s political fortunes.

“Having tried alone once and twice with Raila Odinga as the ODM leader’s running mate and failed, I think his (Kalonzo’s) time is up,” Kibwana said on Friday.

Kibwana was initially a member of the Muungano Party – which is in a union with Wiper. He and Musila said they are ready to use Muungano as the vehicle to bargain for alliances with other parties.

Speaking at different forums on Thursday, the leaders maintained that Kalonzo has minimal chances of becoming Kenya’s next President.

Kibwana spoke at Kwakathoka Agricultural Training Centre during a function organised by the Makueni county government to reward exiting development committees.

Musila, on the other hand, made his remarks during an interview with a vernacular radio station where he took a swipe at the former VP over his wanting development record.

Kibwana said he has “been shown in a dream” that the former vice president’s time is up.

“If he was honest with the Kamba community, he should ask church leaders, elders, and professionals to mobilise a public rally where he can announce his appreciation to the community for supporting him since 1993 and hand over leadership to other able leaders,” he said.

The county boss accused the Wiper chief of fighting devolution, ostensibly over claims he has influenced MCAs of the three South Eastern counties to frustrate governors.

“When other counties visit Makueni county for benchmarking, the party leader has never shown the intention to visit some of the projects done under the leadership of the only Wiper governor,” Kibwana said citing the Kalamba fruit processing plant as an example.

The Wiper chairman further fought claims by the party that he would not have won his second term had he failed to decamp from Muungano.

Governors from Ukambani are also working towards building a south-eastern Kenya economic bloc bringing together Kitui (Charity Ngilu), and Machakos’s (Alfred Mutua).

Much as the leaders have maintained the association has no political machinations behind it, there is every sign the move is a plot to contain the former VP’s influence in the region.

The situation is so bad that two weeks ago, Wiper officials reportedly resolved to divorce its union with Muungano, a move that Kibwana says he is ready for.

Sources who attended Wiper’s National Executive Council on Tuesday told the Star that a letter informing the registrar of political parties of the end of Wiper and Muungano relationship was to be delivered yesterday (Friday).

“Sometimes, a wife or a husband is divorced and lands in the hands of a better wife or husband. I have no problem with them ending the relationship. I am waiting for their communication,” Kibwana said.

He warned Makueni Woman Representative Rose Museo, Kibwezi West MP Patrick Musimba and former Kibwezi East MP Philip Kaloki against falling into Kalonzo’s tricks.

The leaders have stuck by Kalonzo having been promised the Wiper ticket to vie for the governorship in the next general elections.

But Kibwana dismissed their dalliance further warning Kalonzo against imposing leaders on the community.

“The people of Makueni have the right to decide who will be the next Governor, Senator, MP and county assemblies under whichever party they contest in. We will be against imposed leaders,” he said.

According to pundits, Kalonzo is hoodwinking the three with his promise for the Wiper ticket for Makueni governorship.

The observers add that the decision goes against the wish of the county electorate who say they want the freedom to choose leaders of their preference.

“If Kalonzo takes the route he followed in Kitui county during the last general elections, then he may have no single governor elected on a Wiper ticket in the region,” Titus Muunda, a Makueni resident, said.

According to Muunda, former Kitui Senator David Musila would have won the Kitui governor on a Wiper ticket had Kalonzo not interfered with the party nomination.

Ex-Kitui Governor Julius Malombe and Musila lost to Narc's Charity Ngilu at the nominations, an outcome they blamed on the Wiper leader.

In his book, ‘The Seasons of Hope’, Musila says he wonders how Malombe won the nominations if he could not beat him in the general elections.

Musila, during the radio interview on Thursday, asked the Kamba community to dump Kalonzo and go for a leader who would ensure they have a say in future administrations.

“We have tried supporting one of us to contest the top seat three times without success. The time has come we look for someone who is able,” he said.

The former Wiper chairman, who has been one of Kalonzo’s strongest allies, accused him of obstructing ambitions of other leaders with his near monarchical hold of the region’s helm.

“This is likely to lock out the community from joining coalitions that can win the presidential seat,” the former Senator who supported Kibwana and Mutua's bid for President, said.

However, a section of Wiper leaders warned that those who will not toe the party line will lose in 2022.

Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo rubbished the statements from Musila and Kibwana calling them “spoilers who have no influence in the region”.

He said Wiper is strong in the region and that is why Jubilee candidates who lost in 2017 are trooping back to the party, among them Munyao and Kaloki.

“Kalonzo is our candidate in 2022 and he is the one who will lead us into other coalitions,” the lawmaker told the Star on the phone from Germany.

He asked Kibwana to stop asking for Kalonzo’s support but instead challenge him on the ballot further denying that the Wiper leader had stopped anyone in the region from vying for president.

The second term MP challenged Kibwana to resign and seek new mandate as Governor from the people of Makueni if he was a man enough.

Kathiani MP Robert Mbui said Kalonzo Musyoka is the region’s best bet for the presidency.

“I would advise them [plotters] to consider retirement and support their party leader as all other leaders have done. The route they are taking will only lead to disappointment,” he said.

He added: “Kalonzo stands the best chance in 2022 after Uhuru and Raila retire because his only serious opponent has integrity issues which Kenyans will react to at the ballot. We need a clean leader.”

Former Mbooni MP Kisoi Munyao, who announced his return to Wiper, said there will be an overhaul in Wiper after the divorce with Muungano, starting with the assembly of Makueni.

“This will change the equation for 2022 and anyone who intends to lead the county or win an elective seat must align with Wiper,” he told The Star.

Kalonzo’s backers have expressed optimism in his leadership saying he was the most suitable presidential candidate to succeed President Kenyatta.