Machakos man chops off wife's ears over goat theft claims

Police officers from Masinga in Machakos are hunting for man for allegedly chopping off his wife's ears following goat theft allegations.

The man is reported to have been assisted by his brother to attack the wife armed with a sharp knife. She was rescued by neighbours who heard her screaming and calling for help.

However, before the neighbours arrived, the suspects had already escaped and have been in the hiding since then.

Mary Muthiani said her husband Manzi Nzwili and his brother Muthami Nzwili had threatened to kill her after she revealed that the suspects had colluded to steal 11 goats.

"Someone knocked on my bedroom window at around 11pm on Tuesday night and when I went to open the door, my husband entered the house and started beating me up. He threatened to kill me after I disclosed that they had stolen 11 goats from a neighbouring village,” Mary said.

“When I overpowered him, his brother came armed with very sharp knives and slashing off both my ears. I screamed for help and my neighbours came to my rescue. My husband together with his brother escaped."

Village elder Peter Musembi and his Damsite counterpart Kioko Kalungo said they heard distress calls and responded immediately only to find the woman bleeding profusely. They rushed her to hospital for treatment. The woman is being treated at Kithyoko Health Centre.

The goats that had been missing were recovered yesterday in Damsite village in Miangeni sub-location, Machakos county.

Police have pitched camp in the area to arrest the two assailants in connection with the assault and theft of the goats.