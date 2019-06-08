Disabled persons in Mwingi get Sh1.5m wheelchairs donation

Residents living with disabilities in Migwani, Mwingi West, in Kitui have a reason to smile after an international NGO donated wheelchairs for them.

Walkabout Foundation based in the United Kingdom and the United States on Thursday donated 63 wheelchairs valued at Sh1.5 million.

Speaking at Migwani market, Walkabout Foundation country director David Muhoro said the assistance will help the vulnerable group which includes schoolchildren.

“Thousands of children in Kenya are unable to attend school because they lack mobility. Walkabout Foundation works hand in hand with the social development Officers to identify those with mobility difficulties so that they can be assisted with wheelchairs,” Muhoro said.

Mwaniki Mwangangi, a guardian to one of the beneficiaries, could not hide his joy saying the aid came as a huge relief to him.

"The organisation has really helped me. I feel relieved because previously, I used to pay Sh100 for a motorbike to ferry my grandchild. This was also a big challenge for me to get since I am not employed,” he said.