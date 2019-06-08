Disabled persons in Mwingi get Sh1.5m wheelchairs donation

•Mwaniki Mwangangi, a guardian to one of the beneficiaries, could not hide his joy saying the aid came as a huge relief to him.
Residents living with disabilities in Migwani, Mwingi West, in Kitui have a reason to smile after an international NGO donated wheelchairs for them.
Walkabout Foundation based in the United Kingdom and the United States on Thursday donated 63 wheelchairs valued at Sh1.5 million.
Speaking at Migwani market, Walkabout Foundation country director David Muhoro said the assistance will help the vulnerable group which includes schoolchildren.
“Thousands of children in Kenya are unable to attend school because they lack mobility. Walkabout Foundation works hand in hand with the social development Officers to identify those with mobility difficulties so that they can be assisted with wheelchairs,” Muhoro said.
"The organisation has really helped me. I feel relieved because previously, I used to pay Sh100 for a motorbike to ferry my grandchild. This was also a big challenge for me to get since I am not employed,” he said.
Area special needs education officer Justina Pereira said the wheelchairs will ease the mobility of children in school. The work of the teachers while handling the learners will also become easier, she said.
"We are also identifying the children who are not in school. So far, I have identified more than 10 children who were at home and have never been to school so I took them to school so that they can be able to benefit from the government support just like other children," she said.
The NGO, which was founded in 2008, and opened its doors in Kenya in 2014. It focuses on distributing wheelchairs to people who are unable to walk due to their disabilities. The firm has distributed more than 3,000 wheelchairs in Kenya.
Muhoro said the organisation has helped disabled people in several parts of the nation such as Turkana, Moyale and Wajir counties.