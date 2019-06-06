Close

BODY FOUND DUMPED

Woman, two sons in custody over man's murder

Woman who is 50 and her sons aged 25 and 30 will be arraigned after probe

In Summary

• Body had deep cut on head and bruises on face and hands 

• The three suspected to have committed crime on Tuesday

Police in Kilome, Makueni county, are holding two sons and their mother in connection with the death of her suspected lover. 

Kilungu assistant county commissioner Rebecca Ndiragu said the body of Kiendi Kivuva, 52, was found in a gulley in Mbukuni village, 300 meters from his home. 

"He had a deep cut on his head and bruises on his face and hands," Ndiragu told the Star.

The three are suspected to have committed the crime on Tuesday evening. 

Ndiragu said the two sons aged 30 and 25 were arrested and locked up in Kilome police station together with their 50-year-old mother.

"The sons may have killed the man on suspicion that he was dating their mother," she said. 

The body of the deceased was preserved at Nunguni Hospital morgue.

Ndiragu said the suspects will be arraigned when the probe is complete.

(Edited by R.Wamochie) 

by MUTUA KAMETI Correspondent, Makueni
Eastern
06 June 2019 - 00:00

