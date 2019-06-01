Crush gang in a week, MP tells Tigania cops

A gang has been terrorising residents especially in Thangatha ward where they commit murder, robberies, rapes and other crimes.

Tigania East MP Josphat Gichunge has expressed outrage over criminals in his constituency.

He spoke at Githu, Thangatha ward, where he attended a security public meeting on Wednesday. He gave the security apparatus seven days to flush out the criminals.

He did not specify consequences if the gang or gangs are not crushed.

A gang known as Ngurwe Taliban Power has drawn members from Githu, Tiira, Ugoti, Kunati, Ngutu and Ankamia in the larger Tigania area.

The legislator said national government officers colluding with criminals will be exposed and punished.

Tension has gripped residents but they are afraid to name them for fear they will be murdered.

Murder, robbery with violence, rape and defilement care committed by the gang that operates up to the nearby Igembe South constituency.

“My people are getting finished off; some have been maimed by the gang. But their days are numbered, we will flush them out no matter where they hide,” Gichunge said.

He said police should deal with gang ruthlessly.

Giithu, Amugaa and Ngutu locations are the worst affected, with their chiefs and assistant chiefs now living in constant fear of being attacked.

They terrorise residents and then run to the neighbouring Tharaka and Igembe South constituencies and later resurface.

In Tigania the gang has about 100 cases reported to the police.

Tigania Central DCC Obed Mosee said the main suspect known as Benjamin Mbaabu was arrested in Maua on May 20.

"We are working tirelessly to nab them all but we want residents to give us information," Mosee said.

Those who have cases against him should come forward. We also have another one known as Kimathi, popularly known as 'Decoder', and he is also behind bars," Gichangi said.