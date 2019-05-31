Machakos couple arrested over son’s death

A couple has been arrested in connection with the death of their three-year-old son in Mwala, Machakos County.

The child was allegedly beaten to death at Musoka village on Tuesday.

Mwala subcounty police commander Ronald Kirui said Kioko Munywoki and his wife are in the custody of Masii police officers who are investigating the incident.

“We do not know what led to the child’s death. What we know is that the child died in unclear circumstances,” Kirui told the Star by phone on Thursday.

“We are holding both parents as we await the autopsy report on Monday or Tuesday,” he added.

Area chief Stephen Musyoka called the police after he was informed of the incident.

"I received a phone call and was informed that a child had been found dead at Kioko Munywoki's home. I notified Masii police station’s OCS and we headed to the home. We found the dead child with marks showing he had been beaten," Musyoka said.

The body had marks, an indication that he was beaten.

The postmortem will be done at Machakos Level 5 Hospital where the body was taken.