TRAGEDY

Machakos couple arrested over son’s death

'We are holding both parents as we await the autopsy report'

In Summary

• The child, whose body had bruises, died in unclear circumstances.

• The postmortem will be done on either Monday or Tuesday.

An illustration of handcuffs
An illustration of handcuffs

A couple has been arrested in connection with the death of their three-year-old son in Mwala, Machakos County.

The child was allegedly beaten to death at Musoka village on Tuesday.

Mwala subcounty police commander Ronald Kirui said Kioko Munywoki and his wife are in the custody of Masii police officers who are investigating the incident.

 

“We do not know what led to the child’s death. What we know is that the child died in unclear circumstances,” Kirui told the Star by phone on Thursday.

“We are holding both parents as we await the autopsy report on Monday or Tuesday,” he added.

Area chief Stephen Musyoka called the police after he was informed of the incident. 

 "I received a phone call and was informed that a child had been found dead at Kioko Munywoki's home. I notified Masii police station’s OCS and we headed to the home. We found the dead child with marks showing he had been beaten," Musyoka said.

The body had marks, an indication that he was beaten.

The postmortem will be done at Machakos Level 5 Hospital where the body was taken.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
Eastern
31 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Demolitions to return soon, Sonko warns
    8h ago Nairobi

  2. Tangatanga team heckled again in Cherangany
    3d ago Rift Valley

  3. Sonko's new digital pedestrian crossing to tame motorists
    1d ago Nairobi

  4. Nyong'o, sister fined Sh400,000 in family property case
    12h ago Nyanza

  5. Mandago's brother found dead in Eldoret
    2d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos