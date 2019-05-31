Governor Wambora sacks Water executive in reshuffle

•Wambora, who is out of the country, says the reorganisation is intended to improve service delivery
•The executives should have reported to their new offices this morning
Embu county water executive Patrick Waganagwa has been sacked in a reshuffle of County Executive Committee members.
The changes by Governor Martin Wambora also affect chief officers and directors.
Waganagwa, who has been embroiled in controversies, was replaced by Njiru Mbogo, an engineer, in an acting capacity.
Wambora, who is out of the country, said the reorganisation of the county government is intended to improve service delivery.
Former Health CEC Jamleck Muturi is now the in-charge at Trade, Tourism, Investment and Industrialisation docket. He replaces David Kariuki, who takes over at Public Service, Administration and Devolution.
Dr Joan Mwende, the Education executive of fewer than six months, replaces Muturi at Health. Her replacement is John Kiamati. He has been in charge of Public Service Administration and Devolution for fewer than six months.
Justa Wawira was retained at Youth, Empowerment, Sports, Gender, Children, Culture and Social Services.
Others not affected are Ann Nyaga at Agriculture, Cooperative Development, Livestock and Fisheries, Josphat Kithumbu at Land, Physical Planning, Housing, Urban Development, Environment and Natural Resources, John Njagi at Finance and Suleiman Nthiga at Infrastructure, Transport, Energy and Public Works.
Waganagwa has often been criticised over his management of Embu Water and Sanitation Company and other water companies. His critics accused him of imposing leaders instead of letting the stakeholders elect them.
Wambora's cabinet reshuffle was communicated through a letter to the Deputy Governor, the county secretary, CECs, chief officers and directors, copied to the clerk of the County Assembly, acting secretary/chief executive officer of the Embu County Public Service Board, the head of the County Human Resource Department and chief executive officers of the Embu County Revenue Authority and the Embu Level Five Hospital.
Those affected were expected in their new offices by this morning.
MCAs came to know of the changes through Speaker Josiah Thiriku on Wednesday.
Makima representative Phillip Nzangi demanded to know the fate of Waganagwa, while Nthawa's Nathan Mwari sought to know whether directors serving in acting capacities and the chief officers who had been promoted to be CECs would be vetted by the Assembly.
The Speaker responded that there was a lacuna in the law regarding acting officers.
Ruguru/Ngandori MCA Muturi Mwombo said Samuel Wachira should not have been reinstated as Youth and Sports chief officer after the Assembly declared him incompetent.
Thiriku reminded him that the Legislature had exonerated him through a sectoral committee report.