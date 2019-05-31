Governor Wambora sacks Water executive in reshuffle

Embu county water executive Patrick Waganagwa has been sacked in a reshuffle of County Executive Committee members.

The changes by Governor Martin Wambora also affect chief officers and directors.

Waganagwa, who has been embroiled in controversies, was replaced by Njiru Mbogo, an engineer, in an acting capacity.

Wambora, who is out of the country, said the reorganisation of the county government is intended to improve service delivery.

Former Health CEC Jamleck Muturi is now the in-charge at Trade, Tourism, Investment and Industrialisation docket. He replaces David Kariuki, who takes over at Public Service, Administration and Devolution.

Dr Joan Mwende, the Education executive of fewer than six months, replaces Muturi at Health. Her replacement is John Kiamati. He has been in charge of Public Service Administration and Devolution for fewer than six months.

Justa Wawira was retained at Youth, Empowerment, Sports, Gender, Children, Culture and Social Services.