Suspects in Marsabit killings detained seven days

Three suspects in last week's killing of three people in Manyatta Konso, Marsabit, have been detained for seven days to allow police to complete investigations.

Galma Galgallo, his son Diid Galma and Jarsao Dika were arrested on Sunday. They are accused of killing Halima Roba, Galgallo Roba and Dahabo Hussein and injuring scores last week on Friday.

The trio, who appeared before Meru senior resident magistrate Evans Mbicha on Monday, will be remanded at Laisamis police station.

The matter will be mentioned on June 4 to confirm the status of the investigations.

In a written affidavit, investigating officer Ernest Muia had sought to detain them for 21 days. He argued they are yet to obtain a psychiatric report and record more statements from witnesses.

“They are a flight risk," he said.

But the accused persons lawyer Halakhe Diida opposed the application and sought to have his clients released on lenient bail terms. He said they are not a flight risk and have fixed residences.

Diida asked the court to grant the police seven days, instead of three weeks.

He said the investigating officer had not adduced any evidence that his clients will interfere with prosecution witnesses.

Diida said Muia did not disclose any evidence that the suspects will be charged with the murder.

He also said the suspects should have been arraigned before a Marsabit court, citing jurisdiction.

State counsel James Kinyua said the suspects were brought to the Meru courts because of tension and hostility in Marsabit.

“The state is protecting the rights of the suspects who were arrested on Sunday. Investigations are incomplete and the investigating officer has not recorded statements from potential prosecution witnesses," he said.