Meru chief of staff defended against 'frequent attacks'

Some Meru leaders have expressed disappointment over Senator Mithika Linturi's frequent attacks on Meru chief of staff Gideon Kimathi.

The leaders including Governor Kiraitu Murungi and several MCAs defended Kimathi saying Linturi's intention is to fight the governor’s key development-oriented people.

Linturi has recently asked Kiraitu to come clear on why Kimathi held more than two posts in his administration whereas "there are other sons and daughters who can carry on for similar tasks but lack jobs".

The senator claims Kimathi has taken over the county as the main signatory thus usurping the role of county secretary Rufus Miriti.

“Kimathi works in my office. I am the appointing authority that has appended signature on his employment letter and I can assure you all, he is safe and strongly working for my government, regardless of any noise out there and he will not be shaken by anyone,” Kiraitu said.

County assembly Majority Leader Victor Karithi rebuked Linturi saying he targets to weaken Kiraitu’s government.

Public Service executive Kiautha Arithi expressed confidence in Kimathi’s performance. He dismissed as idle talk that Kimathi draws a double salary.

Kiraitu had a hard time explaining to the Senate last week why Kimathi signs county documents.

Senators asked him to verify the authenticity of the documents.

The governor told the Senate Public Accounts and Investments committee there was nothing wrong in having his official aide sign on his behalf, remarks that were backed by the Finance executive and deputy governor Titus Ntuchiu.

Kimathi, a former MCA and deputy speaker of the county assembly, was picked by Kiraitu as chief of staff after he lost to MP Kathuri Murungi (Independent) in Imenti South parliamentary seat in 2017.