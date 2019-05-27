Street lighting project good for business — Athi River residents

Athi River residents have lauded a street lighting project initiated by Machakos county for enhanced security and a boost in trade.

The residents welcomed the installation of high mast security lighting saying it had transformed lives.

Governor Alfred Mutua on Saturday night toured the urban centre to inspect the project.

The county chief interacted with the residents and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensure security is enhanced.

“My desire is for the people of Machakos to operate a 24-hour economy. For factories to expand and people to get jobs, we cannot rely on day economy alone,” he said.

Mutua said a total of 787 high mast security lights had been installed alongside 752 street lights across the county.

He said the CCTV cameras security system component will ensure a smooth-running business environment for Machakos residents.

The governor said the integrated security systems had reduced crime, particularly sexual offences.

“I was touched by stories by the residents who said women used to be raped along the streets but after the lights were erected, the assaults stopped,” he said.

The governor proposed life imprisonment for sexual offenders to end sexual violence against women and children.