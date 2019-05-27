Miraa farmer ordered to pay Sh9,500 monthly child medical care

An Embu court has ordered a miraa farmer to pay Sh9,500 every month for his baby’s healthcare.

Chief Magistrate Maxwell Gicheru also gave Geoffrey Mwangi a few hours to agree with his estranged wife on how much he will be contributing towards the child’s upkeep.

The court will make a decision if they fail to resolve the matter.

The court observed that Mwangi had a parental responsibility that he has not been fulfilling, yet he had the means.

The miraa farmer chased away his wife and now two-year-old child after a disagreement.

The estranged wife Catherine Wanja Nyaga told the court that the child has a chest illness that is expensive to treat and she had been advised to feed the child on goat milk only, which is more expensive.

Mwangi had earlier told the court that he had no plan of supporting the child since the mother had remarried.

Wanja, however, denied that she had remarried saying they have been living at her parents’ home.