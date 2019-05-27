Government investigating leaders over Marsabit killings, says regional commissioner

The government is investigating some leaders from Marsabit suspected of inciting residents into retaliatory violence, Eastern regional commissioner Isaiah Nakoru said on Saturday.

The administrator claimed, without giving names, that they have found out that some leaders been inciting residents to gain political mileage.

Addressing the press in his Embu office alongside Eastern region police commander Eunice Kihiko, he said once there is sufficient evidence the leaders will be arrested and charged.

“We cannot allow people to be killed because of incitement and then the leaders start blaming the government. If the leaders are not working closely with the government and other security agencies there is not much that can be achieved,” he said

A spate of attacks in Marsabit has left several people dead.

On May 23 two family members from the Borana community were killed and on the following day, three people from the Gabra community also lost their lives.

On Wednesday night two herders died in Forra, Marsabit county, after their house was ambushed by the gunmen. The attackers ran away without taking away their livestock.

County police commander Steve Oloo confirmed the incident and appealed to members of the public to provide information that might lead to the arrest of the assailants.