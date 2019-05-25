CHARGES LOWER INTERESTS

Kitui farmers urged to take cheap AFC loans

The loans have fewer conditions attached to them and charge 10 per cent interest.

In Summary

• Ngilu said the farmers would increase their farm produce with support from AFC.

• AFC board chairman Franklin Bett pledged the corporation’s commitment to enhance the lives of farmers in the county.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu with AFC’s Board led by Chairman Franklin Bett and Management.
Image: COURTESY

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has encouraged farmers to apply for cheap loans from the Agricultural Finance Corporation to boost their farming activities. 

Ngilu said increased food production would help farmers escape poverty. 

She spoke on Thursday during a farmers’ training session at the Agricultural Training College in Kitui town. 

“I know, without an iota of doubt, that if a Kitui farmer will kick poverty out of their lives, then AFC will be part of this journey,” Ngilu said.

The corporation loans are processed faster, have fewer conditions attached to them and have a lower interest rate of 10 per cent interest compared to the commercial bank loans which are priced at 13 per cent and above.

Speaking at the event, UN Women Kenya country director Karin Fueg pledged UN support in enhancing the lives of farmers, more so women farmers.

“UN Women will remain committed through AFC and the governor’s office to ensure that the lives of women in Kitui are enhanced through farming and beekeeping,” Fueg said. 

AFC board chairman Franklin Bett pledged the corporation’s commitment to enhance the lives of farmers in the county.

He called on the county government to set up a robust marketing strategy for the farm produce being produced in the county.

“AFC is steadfast to offer financial solutions for the county farmers, on the county government’s side, a proper marketing strategy should be put in place for the produce of this county,” Bett said.

 

(Edited by O. Owino)

by CORRESPONDENT
Eastern
25 May 2019 - 00:00

