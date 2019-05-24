Operation to kick out armed camel herders underway in Mwingi

An operation to kick out armed camel herders who have been shooting and killing residents in Kitui is ongoing.

The frequent clashes between herders and residents have scarred Mwingi North subcounty for years, leaving in its wake a trail of destruction.

Kitui acting county commissioner Jackson ole Chuta on Thursday said he has ordered regular security patrols at the border of Mwingi North and Tana River to ensure camels do not venture back to the farms.

“We have a security operation by security officers in Kyuso, which began sometimes back. The operation is meant to push the herders and their camels out of Mwingi North and away from peoples’ farms,” Chuta said.

He spoke to journalists in Kyuso town in Mwingi North. Earlier in the day, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua interacted with local traditional dancers and dancing troupes. He was out to sample their compositions with the view of helping them.

Wambua ruled out the possibility of any negotiation with the camels herders through peace committees. He said all the camels should first be driven out of Kitui county.

“Once the camels are driven away from our land then we can talk about peace. But in the absence of the camels, there will be no need for peace discussions,” Wambua said.

Chuta said he led the county security committee to Ngomeni in Mwingi North, which has been the hotspot of fatal clashes between armed Somali camel herders and residents, and found no trace of camels.

He said during the visit, it emerged the security operation taking place has borne fruit as his team did not see any camels all the way to the point where Mwingi North borders Kora National Park.

“We only saw drying up camel dropping, an indication the animals have left the area. We will remain on guard to ensure the camel herders do not venture back and provoke fatal clashes in Mwingi North,” Chuta said.