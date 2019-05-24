TWO CASES

Law suits frustrate tarmacking of Sh18bn road

Owners of a storey building and petrol station have sued to stop demolition

In Summary

• The building is in Chuluni and the petrol station is at Wikililye market

• many people who had erected buildings on the road reserve voluntarily removed them after being given a notice by Kenha.

Kitui acting county commissioner Jackson ole Chuta and Kitui county police commander Lydia Ligami when they visited the Wikililye petrol station said to be on a road reserve
Image: Musembi Nzengu

The tarmacking of the 172km Kibwezi-Kitui-Migwani road by Chinese firm Synohydro is facing headwinds in two lawsuits.

Kitui acting county commissioner Jackson ole Chuta on Wednesday said a university don and a businessman whose storey building and petrol station, respectively, are allegedly on the road reserve have sued to stop their demolition.

The building is in Chuluni and the petrol station is at Wikililye market.

 

Chuta spoke in Kitui town after leading a team of county projects delivery and implementation committee, a team from State house and Kenha officials in an inspection tour of the Sh18 billion road project from Chuluni to Kitui town.

The storey building belongs to a university don at Chuluni market
Image: Musembi Nzengu

He said many people who had erected buildings on the road reserve voluntarily removed them after being given a notice by Kenha.

Kenha engineer Fredrick Ndutu confirmed the one-month notice for the removal of any structures on the road reserve and blocking the construction of the class A 9  national road expired on Wednesday.

“Upon the lapsing on the notice, the government has no option but to move in and bring down all the buildings erected on the road reserve,” Ndutu said.

He said save for that “small court suit hiccup”, work is progressing at a good pace and it is expected to be completed on schedule.

Chuta said families had initially opposed the road passing through the place they have buried relatives. “We resolved the issue and the affected families will be assisted in having their departed relatives buried elsewhere away from the road reserve,” he said.

At least 38 bodies will be exhumed between Chuluni market and Kitui town to allow the road to pass.

 

Chuta said court orders had been acquired to facilitate the exhumation.

Lawsuits delay completion of Sh6.9bn water tunnel – Thuita

The tunnel will channel 140,000 cubic metres of water every day into Ndakaini Dam
2 months ago
by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
24 May 2019 - 00:00

