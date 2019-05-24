Law suits frustrate tarmacking of Sh18bn road

He said many people who had erected buildings on the road reserve voluntarily removed them after being given a notice by Kenha.

Kenha engineer Fredrick Ndutu confirmed the one-month notice for the removal of any structures on the road reserve and blocking the construction of the class A 9 national road expired on Wednesday.

“Upon the lapsing on the notice, the government has no option but to move in and bring down all the buildings erected on the road reserve,” Ndutu said.

He said save for that “small court suit hiccup”, work is progressing at a good pace and it is expected to be completed on schedule.

Chuta said families had initially opposed the road passing through the place they have buried relatives. “We resolved the issue and the affected families will be assisted in having their departed relatives buried elsewhere away from the road reserve,” he said.

At least 38 bodies will be exhumed between Chuluni market and Kitui town to allow the road to pass.

Chuta said court orders had been acquired to facilitate the exhumation.