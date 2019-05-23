Bodies of Mavoko water firm's workers found in sewer pond

Police are investigating the deaths of four people whose bodies were found in a sewage treatment plant at Kwa Mang’eli in Athi River, Machakos county.

Athi River subcounty police commander Samwel Mukuusi said they want to establish how the deaths of the four Mavoko Water and Sewerage Company workers happened on Tuesday.

Three of them were casuals while fourth was a company employee. They were aged between 22 and 28.

Athi River subcounty police commander Samwel Mukuusi on Wednesday cautioned the public against speculating on the cause of the deaths and to let the police do their work.

Mukuusi at the same time asked companies to ensure the safety of their workers.

The bodies were retrieved by the police in collaboration with the fire brigade and the public and taken to Machakos Level 5 Hospital mortuary.

“It is unfortunate that the incident happened. Residents should allow the authorities to conduct investigations. It is sad to lose people who were out to serve the country,” Mukuusi said.

