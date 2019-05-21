Infighting in Jubilee derailing war on graft, warn MPs

Infighting in Jubilee will jeopardise the war on corruption, a group of Kieleweke leaders has warned.

The group drawn mainly from Jubilee and Wiper Democratic Movement spoke at Kathiani on Saturday with MP Robert Mbui lamenting that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy seemed to be reading from different scripts.

Mbui said while the President is keen on dealing with corruption cartels, DP William Ruto has is eyes on 2022 politics.

He accused Ruto and his Tanga Tanga team of defending corrupt individuals whom the President has said should be dealt with.

"The infighting we see in Jubilee is very unfortunate. It's like in a school where when the principal says he wants all the students to score an A, the Deputy says even an E is a good score," Mbui, who is Wiper organising secretary said.

Yatta's Charles Kilonzo accused some Central MPs of shaming the President with their open opposition to his war on corruption.

"I am surprised by some MPs from the Central region who seem to be bewitched. When the President says let's work, others are asking him to go slow on the corruption war as it might deny him votes. What votes are in corruption? " Kilonzo asked.

Limuru's Peter Mwathi acknowledged that there were divisions in Jubilee.

Mwathi was disappointed by the DP for his early campaign, saying it is time focus was on development.

“Some leaders are threatening that they will burn houses if arrested. I urge DCI not to be afraid​ of arresting any culprit of corruption regardless of his/her state in the society," he said.

Kiambaa legislator Paul Koinange​ said those opposed to the war on corruption are "led by their stomachs".

"We have two groups of leaders – tumbocrats and democrats. The tumbocrats are always keen on looting to feed their big stomachs while the democrats are for development," he said.

