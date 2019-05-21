Hyenas kill 300 goats and sheep in Isiolo

Hyenas have killed more than 300 goats and sheep and six cows in Kinna area of Garbatula subcounty in Isiolo, elders said on Monday.

Wayyu Council of Elders chairman Galgallo Titima said residents of Kulamawe, Badana and Badhan Sera villages were the biggest casualties.

Titima asked the Kenya Wildlife Service to ensure they contain the hyenas. He said the number of hyenas had risen in the area.

“The wild beasts have killed about 300 animals in the region and residents are worried they may lose more livestock if swift action is not taken," Titima said.

He urged KWS to reduce the number of hyenas in the area.

Resident Jarso Haro lost 120 sheep and goats to the beasts a week ago.

Wako Liban lost six cows.

Titima asked KWS to compensate the victims. He said the killing of livestock could push residents to illegal charcoal burning.

He further said the beasts walk in large numbers and can invade and maul about 50 goats and sheep at once. The unarmed herders often watch helplessly.

Garbatula deputy county commissioner Victor Kamonde said cases of hyenas attacking livestock was on the rise. He said KWS was addressing the matter.

"KWS is also monitoring elephants that have migrated to Garbatula in search of fodder owing to drought," Kamonde said.

He said tracking of the movements of the elephants was meant to keep away poachers who might take advantage of the animals' straying into remote areas and the poor network coverage in the area.

Isiolo county KWS boss Peter Mbote could not be reached. He was said to be involved in an operation to deal with the new developments.