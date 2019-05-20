Uhuru, Ruto criticised for silence over MPs allowances

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama has criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto for remaining mum after MPs awarded themselves Sh250,000 in illegal monthly house allowances.

Speaking on Saturday at a burial in Matungulu sub-county in Machakos county, Muthama also criticised Opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

"Not even Kalonzo or Raila has spoken to say no to the legislators because they fear they will oppose their bid for presidency," said Muthama, a close ally of Musyoka.

Muthama further said the runaway corruption and huge external debts are hurting the economy of the country and burdening the tax payer.

"The continued external borrowing has created untenable cost of living yet the government is introducing policies that will continue to drain the pockets of Kenyans," he said, citing the proposed 1.5 per cent house levy scheme and Sh250,000 MPs monthly house allowances.

The former senator said the fight against corruption that showed determination initially has been neutralised and little has been achieved.

He said for Kenya to experience economic growth, Kenyans should vote in new leaders, including the next President, who have never been linked to corruption.

"The vote for leaders without integrity queries should also be applied to members of the national and county assemblies. When time comes, vote for leaders who are committed to serve you and not their interest," he said.