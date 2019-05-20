Church 'went to bed' with state after handshake, say activists

Activists have accused the church of failing to hold the government and leaders into account when things go wrong.

Embu Human rights activists said since the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga since nobody took up the role of holding the government to account.

Led by Taratisio Kawe on Saturday, the activists said the church has remained mum as Kenyans suffer because of corruption, poor services and high cost of living.

The human rights crusaders in the lead to multiparty democracy, the church steered the nation but “it has now gone to bed with the state”. They spoke during a press conference at Tangier Hotel.

“The church should continue to remind the government that it’s time Kenyans see development,” Kawe said.

He said if the church continues to ignore the ills perpetrated by the government, people might boycott going to church.

Kawe said the government is doing little to stop corruption and recover stolen money.

He said the President promised to have a lifestyle audit conducted on government officers but nothing has so far been done.

Kawe said the never ending politics in the country by Kieleweke and Tangatanga teams have degenerated into abuse.

He said citizens feel disillusioned by the politicking and might revolt against the leaders.