Embu parents hold land to avoid siblings' feuds

Embu youth interested in farming have complained that their parents are refusing to let them use family lands for fear of ownership disputes.

They said they would like to farm for a living after failing to get jobs after courses they studied in universities and colleges.

They called on their parents to stop clinging to the land and 'waiting until they officially allocate it or they pass on for them to inherit it'.

Tanny Ireri, who has a designing business in Nairobi, advised the parents to get into deals with their children to temporarily practice agriculture on family land to avoid conflicts.

“They can even agree in the presence of chiefs or lawyers and in consultation with the other children to avoid disputes arising from sidelining some of their children," Ireri said.

She said through such agreements, much idle land in the county will be put to good use and benefit youths.

Ireri and other youths spoke at Runyenjes town when the county government introduced youths in agribusiness and those interested to Habitat Inter-Trade Company. The firm buys horticultural produce from farmers and supplies it to ready markets in the country and outside.

Speaking to the press during the function, Agriculture executive Ann Nyagah said the company buys tomatoes, onions cherries and avocados among others.

Nyagah said one of the strategies the county government came up with was to create market linkages and networks for farmers and help them benefit from their produce by getting ready markets.

“More partners will help in training our youth in good agricultural practices and conservation agriculture."

Equity Bank has been enjoined to help the farmers with capital since finances have been a big headache to the youth, who mostly lack collateral to enable them to get loans.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)