Taxi driver shot dead, trader survives attack

Thirty-year-old Kitui trader, Charles Kyalo Musyoka, is a lucky man.

On Wednesday night, a gang of gun-toting robbers shot at him three times but missed.

The gangsters raided his wholesale and retail shop at the Kitui bus terminus at 9.30pm, armed with two pistols.

They robbed him of Sh185,000 in cash and Safaricom credit cards worth Sh8,000.

“These people appeared to be on a mission to eliminate me. Those three gunshots were obviously meant to finish me,” Musyoka said.

However, a taxi driver who witnessed the robbery and attempted to pursue the fleeing thugs while raising alarm was not as lucky.

He was shot and killed. The bullet went through his right eye and remained lodged in his head.