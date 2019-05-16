Speedy justice for rape victims wins Kilungu magistrates praise

Two judicial officers at the Kilungu law courts in Makueni have won accolades for swiftly determining defilement cases and ensuring that victims get justice.

The praise on magistrates Elizabeth Muiru and Charles Mayamba came from Makueni County Commissioner Maalim Mohammed and Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau.

“I am not saying other courts are not working, but the Kilungu court has done a commendable job in dealing with defilement and sexual offences,” Maalim told the Star in his office on Wednesday.

Muiru, a senior resident magistrate, has determined three cases this month alone. She has sent three men to jail for 20 years each for defiling minors.

The latest convict is Mark Musyoka, who was on Tuesday sentenced to 20 years an offence he committed in August last year.

“It would be fair if other courts hastened such cases so that we do not see victims suffering while the perpetrators roam free,” Mwau said.

Last year, Mayamba, a senior resident magistrate, handed a life sentence to a 50 –year-old man for defiling a 15-year old girl. He determined the case in less than two months.

Mayamba also sent a 30-year-old man to prison for 80 years for defiling his five-year-old daughter. The case was concluded in three months.

He also determined in four months, a case involving a pastor arrested in January this year for defiling a class six pupil. The man of the cloth was jailed for 20 years on May 4.

Maalim and Mwau appealed to other courts to emulate the two magistrates.

