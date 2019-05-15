Media officer who sued Governor Kiraitu, executive fired

A county employee who sued Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s Sports executive Daniel Kiogora for allegedly having a forged degree has been fired.

Seth Mutugi, who was a digital media officer, was sacked through a letter dated February 27, 2019 signed by county secretary Rufus Miriti. The letter states Mutugi was hired without following the due process in October 2014.

“Investigations by the Meru County Public Service Board revealed that the process of your recruitment and appointment was irregular as the board never sat to discuss interview results and forward your name to the appointing authority,” the letter read in part.

Miriti, who is also the Head of Public Service, added that the move was based on Section 75 of the County Government Act.

He said the law allowed the board to investigate and take action.

Mutugi, a renowned activist, is seeking to have Kiogora’s appointment annulled in a case before the court. He argues Kiogora does not hold a university degree as required by law to be an executive member.

He filed the petition under a certificate of urgency through lawyer Dickson Munene.

He sued Governor Murungi and Kiogora, seeking to have the EACC investigate the authenticity of the academic documents presented by the executive, before recommending charges against him and the governor.

Mutugi says the executive should not be drawing a salary. But through lawyer Kiogora Mugambi, the executive said the petition was "defective, malicious and prematurely filed in court".

He said it was the prerogative of the EACC to deal with the allegations in the suit before going to court.

The executive said the court lacks jurisdiction and wanted the case dismissed. Judge Alfred Mabeya, however, dismissed his request, citing Article 163(5) of the Constitution on the court's jurisdiction to make an inquiry.

Mabeya said the matter will be heard on its merit through written submissions, which the parties will file and serve within 60 days.

Mutugi, however, said his sacking does not come as a surprise as he was sacked because of revealing corruption, impunity and rot in Kiraitu's administration.