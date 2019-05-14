FACT-FINDING MISSION

Isiolo to get more funds as World Bank team inspects projects

The team was on a fact-finding mission to establish the progress of six of its major projects in the region.

A contractor at work at the Isiolo International Airport. The World Bank is funding several projects in the county including the tarmacking of the 740-Kilometre Isiolo-Modogashe-Mandera road.
Isiolo county will receive more funding through the World Bank’s Kenya Devolution Support Programme to finalise flagship projects. 

This is after a team from the World Bank completed a two-day inspection tour of all projects it funds in the county

 

The team led by programme leader in charge of sustainable development Helene Carlsson, was on a fact-finding mission to establish the progress of six of its major projects in the region.

 

The projects include the tarmacking of the 740km Isiolo-Modogashe-Mandera road, operationalisation of the Isiolo abattoir, Water and Sanitation development, Off-grid solar access and climate-smart agriculture projects. 

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti said his government has formed coordination committees headed by respective chief officers to ensure the projects move on smoothly and are completed in time.

“Once complete, the projects will be a game changer to the economy and development of the county and the region which has for a long time been sidelined,” Kuti said.

Kuti said the county government will engage with local communities and the national government to allay fears of insecurity threatening the implementation of some of the projects, especially the Isiolo-Modogashe-Mandera road.

He assured the World Bank team of prudent management of the resources from all development partners for the benefit of residents.

Carlsson expressed commitment by the World Bank to support the implementation of the projects and programmes to foster economic growth and improve standards of living.

 

She said that the projects under the North and North Eastern Development Initiative (NEDI), being rolled out by the World Bank across ten counties foster economic growth and improve the livelihoods of the residents.

 
 

(Edited by O. Owino)

