TARGET WAS 1.5M

Half of Kitui residents haven't listed for Huduma Namba

By Sunday 862,937 people had registered

In Summary

• Lack of IDs and birth Certificates lock people out of registration.

• Ole Kyuta said that by Friday the 1 million mark will be surpassed.

Kitui acting county commissioner Jackson ole Kyuta in his office on Monday
HOPE TO REACH ONE MILLION: Kitui acting county commissioner Jackson ole Kyuta in his office on Monday
Image: /MusembI Nzengu

Kitui has registered half of the residents targeted for Huduma Namba five days to the end of the mass registration drive this Friday.

Acting county commissioner Jackson ole Kyuta on Monday said that by Sunday 862,937 people had registered. This is against a target of 1,526,430.

He told journalists although some residents have migrated to other towns, lack of birth certificates among children and a certain population of adults who do not have IDs, he is optimistic the tally will hit the one million mark by Friday.

 

Kyuta said Kitui had a population of 1,086,599 during the 2009 census, but the projection for Huduma Namba registration was 1.5 million because the population is estimated to have grown by half a million in 10 years.

Kitui Deputy Governor Wathe Nzau registers for Huduma Namba on April 15
REGISTRATION: Kitui Deputy Governor Wathe Nzau registers for Huduma Namba on April 15
Image: /Musembi Nzengu

“We are optimistic that we are going to surpass the one million mark because of the last minute rush mentality among Kenyans. You will start seeing long queues forming at the registration centres,” he said.

Chiefs have been instructed to urge residents to come out in large numbers to register. They are also supposed to ensure residents collect their IDs.

“This last week is very crucial because there will not be any extension of the registration period. Those who will not have registered by the deadline will be locked out on many government services,” Kyusta said.

The government has however clarified that the registration for Huduma Namba is a continuous process. Those who will miss out after the Friday deadline can register at chiefs camps.

MORE:

Ex-convicts fear listing for Huduma Namba

Told Huduma Namba is not a certificate of good conduct
Counties
1 month ago

KNBS dispels confusion over Huduma Namba, census

Census and Huduma Namba are two different processes.
News
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Eastern
14 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Report exposes poor show in City Hall's revenue collection
    1h ago Nairobi

  2. Vacate flood-prone areas, Lamu residents told
    1h ago Coast

  3. 58 Kajiado teachers interdicted for failing to attend CBC ...
    1h ago Rift Valley

  4. Roba lauds court for lifting ban on quarrying
    1h ago North Eastern

  5. Malindi residents evict managers over mismanaged Islamic ...
    1h ago Coast

Latest Videos