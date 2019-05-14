Half of Kitui residents haven't listed for Huduma Namba

Kitui has registered half of the residents targeted for Huduma Namba five days to the end of the mass registration drive this Friday.

Acting county commissioner Jackson ole Kyuta on Monday said that by Sunday 862,937 people had registered. This is against a target of 1,526,430.

He told journalists although some residents have migrated to other towns, lack of birth certificates among children and a certain population of adults who do not have IDs, he is optimistic the tally will hit the one million mark by Friday.

Kyuta said Kitui had a population of 1,086,599 during the 2009 census, but the projection for Huduma Namba registration was 1.5 million because the population is estimated to have grown by half a million in 10 years.