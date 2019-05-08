Professionals support Isiolo conservancies

Isiolo Turkana Professionals Association has urged local communities to agree to the formation of new conservancies which will benefit county residents.

ITPA secretary general Joseph Eskuku said the existing five community conservancies give bursaries totaling over Sh15 million annually and employ residents to manage wildlife and land.

Eskuku said since the formation of conservancies, the tourism industry had grown and many people are benefitting including women's groups that entertain tourists and sell their works of art to visitors.

Speaking in Isiolo town flanked by professionals from Burat and Ngaremara zones, Eskuku said security between Turkana and Borana-Samburu and Samburu-Turkana had improved tremendously as the herdsmen have been grazing together.

He said the prevailing peace Isiolo residents enjoy is the fruit of Northern Rangeland Trust and urged locals to stop being cheated by politicians to kick out the organisation but seek testimonies of those who have benefited before them.

The secretary general added that sharing ideas is good for Isiolo communities and those opposed to development are enemies of Isiolo people.

Association chairman Paul Ekuam said the five conservancies in the county have improved residents’ lives by employing former cattle rustlers and poachers who are now managing security.

Ekuam said ITPA will back the conservancies and NRT who are funding development and have no interest in alienating land for speculation.