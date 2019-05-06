Police probe cop accused of breaking man's leg, arm

Police in Kitui are investigating an incident in which an officer allegedly broke the limbs of Lincoln Nzunza and inflicted other life-threatening injuries.

The officer, Rashid Ahmed, is attached to Matinyani police station. The cop is said to have attacked Nzunza, 34, with a wooden plank when he visited the police station to seek help at 11.30pm last Thursday. Nzunza did not say what help he had gone at the police station.

County police commander Lydia Lingami on Sunday said the brutality meted out on Nzunza left him immobilised with a broken left arm and right leg.

“We have launched investigations into the Matinyani assault case. The victim has been issued with a P3 Form. We, however, cannot charge the assailant unless the doctor ascertains the magnitude of the injury. It may take time to get the doctor’s report because the fractures may take time to heal,” Lingami said on the phone.

She said police have nothing to hide and there is no cover-up. Lingami spoke as the victim cried out for justice.

Speaking to journalists at his home in Matinyani village, Nzunza said police officers should protect Kenyans, not brutalise them. He urged Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to intervene and ensure he gets justice.

Nzunza said he is lucky to have survived the attack because the police officer beat him when he went to seek help at the police station at night. He said as he left the station, a policeman named Rashid followed him and mercilessly beat him with a wooden plank.

He said the officer did not disclose why he attacked him and only told him he was out to kill him. He said when the policeman realised he had broken his arm and leg, he dragged him and dumped him beside the road and left him for dead.

Nzunza said he was rescued by a boda boda rider who heard him groaning in pain. The rider informed family members who carried Nzunza piggyback to the Matinyani police station, where they recorded the incident.

Relatives claimed when they reported the matter to the police station, they had difficulties booking the incident as police had initially declined. They said it was not until a crowd caused a commotion that the police officer on duty agreed to record the incident.