Mutua orders Shalom Hospital in Machakos closed

Shalom Community Hospital, Machakos branch, has been closed and its managing director, Dr George Onyango. arrested.

Governor Alfred Mutua on Monday gave the facility up to 6pm to finish attending to outpatients and 24 hours to clear the wards and transfer them to other facilities.

Mutua said his government has revoked the hospital's business permit and Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board has revoked its operational licence.

There have been allegations of mismanagement of patients.

Two weeks ago, Shalom Community Hospital administrator Thomas Ndolo was remanded.

His co-accused nurse Edna Nyarange was freed on Sh200,000 bond or Sh50,000 bail.

The two faced professional misconduct charges at Mavoko law courts.

More to follow