Kitui’s largest water tower destroyed by tree felling

Residents of Kitui county suffer from water shortage because of massive felling of trees at the water towers.

Muumoni hills, Kitui's largest water tower, has more than 10 fresh water springs and an oasis capable of supplying 50 per cent of Mumoni ward in Mwingi North with fresh water.

Area MCA Johnson Kanandu said measures need to be put in place to preserve the water tower. They include protection of the forest reserve, construction of water conservation structures downstream to reduce water run-off, planting of indigenous trees and educating residents.

He said all stakeholders should be involved in the preservation drive of the springs to end water shortage in the ward.

“I urge the county government in partnership with the Kenya Water Tower Agency to join hands and revive the springs,” the ward representative said.

Kanandu said springs such as Kiliku, Muvawa, Kyoea ,Kaliluni, Masaani, Kamuvukoni are at the verge of drying up.