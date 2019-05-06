Embu family murders hurt kids education

Incidents of domestic violence leading to the death of one or both parents is worrying, Embu Education executive Joan Mwende has said.

She said this has left many children orphaned.

The official said this is hurting education of these children, making them post poor results because they are unable to concentrate in class.

Mwende cited an incident in which a woman is suspected to have hacked her husband to death with an axe on April 28 this year in Riandu, Mbeere North sub-county.

Maria Wanja, 30, was arrested by police officers from Siakago. She allegedly hacked Sebastian Muriuki, 40, with an axe with the help of unknown people.

Chief John Makenge said neighbours said the woman is said to have an affair with another man, an official of a local church, and they were planning to get married.

He said he was told the woman had not disclosed to her lover that she was married. She is a mother of three.

Mwende said a quick solution needs to be sought to prevent such incidents. She said the children need to be counselled to overcome trauma as they will be left helpless after the death of their father and the incarceration of their mother.

She said they also need to be taken to a children's home, so they can continue with their education.

The education official urged parents to resolve their marital problems amicably instead of killing each other.