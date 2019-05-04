Embu town to get facelift in upgrade of roads, car parks

The county government is upgrading roads and parking lots in Embu town to reduce traffic jams and protect traders from dust pollution.

Road and Public Works executive Suleiman Kinyua on Friday said they have awarded Sh50 million contracts. The parking lots will be paved with cabros. The department has ordered all the traders with illegal structures on the road reserves, walkways, and car parks, among others, to move out.

The traders have however expressed fear that their sources of livelihood are under threat. They want the projects hastened so they returned to their sites.

Kinyua said too much dust and heavy traffic jams have been hurting business. The traders have been complaining that their goods are ruined by dust.

The county will create bypasses to ensure some motorists keep off the town centre.

The areas around Emco house, Maathai Supermarket, Kyieni Bar (opposite Naivas Supermarket) and Kamuketha will be paved.

The road starting from Kutus Wholesalers premises through Kenya Power to Ndumari Road will be tarmacked for Sh18 million in partnership with the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura).

That from the Kenya School of Government to the National Cereals and Produce Board stores will be tarmacked for Sh25 million, and the road from Kangaru DEB to Kangaru market for Sh25 million. The one between Naivas Supermarket and the Stadium will cost Sh7 million.

The contractors are expected to complete the projects by September and hand them over to the county government.

Kirimari MCA Morris Collo praised the county administration for the projects, which fall under his ward.

He said they will improve the image of the town. Collo said the town has lagged behind despite having been the headquarters of the former Eastern province.

(Edited by F'Orieny)