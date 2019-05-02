BAD FOR GROWTH

Senator challenges leaders to stop clan politics in Isiolo

She said they do this to remain in power while innocent wananchi are left to suffer

Fatuma Dulo during a media briefing in Parliament.
Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo has challenged local leaders to stop clan politics and instead engage in peace and development of the area.

Dullo said leaders from Isiolo are fond of clan politics, which contribute to divisions along ethnic backgrounds and political lines.

She said they do this to remain in power while innocent wananchi are left to suffer.

Dullo, who is also deputy leader of majority in the Senate, appealed to wananchi to reject all leaders who will have not have delivered after their term of service.

The senator said that wananchi were suffering because the former County Council of Isiolo failed to address land issues in the area.

The county government also has less interest in resolving land ownership problems facing the residents.

She added that the current scenario where military has allocated land for themselves without involving Isiolo County, was dishonest.

by KNA by Abduba Mamo
Eastern
02 May 2019 - 00:00

