Embu County Service Board put on the spot for 'discriminating against the disabled'

The Embu government has been criticised for failing to employ even a single person living with disability among the 355 county staff hired in 2017.

Nominated Bernard Kandia (Maendeleo Chap Chap) said the county violated the Constitution, which requires at least five per cent of the county workforce reserved for the physically handicapped people. Kandie represents the disabled in the county assembly.

He said on Thursday that it was time the county started regarding people living with disability as qualified and worthy of employment. He was reacting to a county committee annual report for the period that ended December 31, 2017.

Evurore MCA Duncan Mbui, who chairs the Administration and Public Service Committee, confirmed that no person living with disability was employed in the year under review.

Nathan Mwari of Nthawa ward said the failure amounted to "absolute discrimination". He said the disabled are gifted in many ways that can drive the county's growth.

Muminji MCA Newton Kariuki urged the Administration Committee to find out whether persons living with disability applied for the jobs but were punitively left out.

Nominated MCA Rose Kinyua expressed concern that even the County Public Service Board had no physically challenged member. She blamed this for the staff recruitment problem and called for a reconstitution of the board to ensure fair representation.

Mbui promised to pursue the matter and report back to the assembly. Of the recruits, 149 were from Manyatta subcounty, 67 (Runyenjes), 61 (Mbeere North), 46 (Mbeere South) and 32 from other counties.

