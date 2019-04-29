Police appeal for help in tracing missing Embu pastor

Police have appealed for information to help trace an Embu pastor who went missing more than three weeks ago.

Stanley Kivuti, 32, disappeared on April 4 when he left home for a fasting and prayer mission.

Embu North subcounty police commander Godfrey Muliro said police were doing everything they can to trace the Gikuuri ACK Parish leader.

Muliro said it has been difficult to track Kivuti because his phone has been off since he was reported missing.

"We're appealing to the public who might be aware of where he is to alert the police or the family which has been living in agony," Muliro said.

Kivuti's wife Catherine told the Star the pastor left home for Shunem Retreat Centre in Piai town, Kirinyaga where he was going for fasting.

He had asked the wife to park some clothes before leaving for what was to be a three-day prayer mission.

Speaking at Kianjokoma home in Embu North, a heartbroken Catherine said she bid her husband bye and left him boarding a matatu at about 10 am. Shunem is about 30km from Kianjokoma.

The woman, a mother of a two-year-old child, said she later unsuccessfully tried reaching the husband on phone.

“His mobile phone was off. I thought he was deep in prayers,” Catherine said during an interview two weeks ago.

After several other unsuccessful attempts to call, Catherine decided to travel to Shunem to find out what was happening.

"I was shocked to find that he never checked in at the centre," Catherine said.

The matter was then reported to Manyatta police station.

Catherine said she had launched an appeal on social media to help trace Kivuti.

"I've also asked the church Embu ACK diocese leadership to help trace him because his disappearance is giving us sleepless nights," she said.

Catherine asked anyone with information to call 0720319182 or report to the nearest police station.

