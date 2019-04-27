Woman shrugs off magistrate’s request to forgive nephew

A woman has refused to forgive a nephew who threatened to kill her despite being requested by a magistrate to do so.

Ruth Nyambura declined to forgive Dennis Mugendi who had allegedly slapped her and threatened to kill her after a domestic quarrel on April 4 at Kabande village in Manyatta.

Mugendi was charged with causing a breach of peace by slapping his aunt Nyambura and chasing her with a piece of wood. The suspect said when the incident happened he was drunk and did not know what he was doing.

Mugendi denied the charges before the Embu chief magistrate Maxwell Gicheru. The magistrate asked if he wanted to be forgiven by the aunt.

But he caused laughter when he said he did not slap her but that he had touched her unintentionally.

The magistrate pressed him further and asked him again whether he would like to be forgiven by his aunt. Mugendi said he was ready for both of them to forgive each other over the wrongs they have done to each other.

However, the magistrate told the suspect that he was the one who was on the wrong and that is why he had been charged with the offence and thus he should apologise.

Mugendi accepted to seek forgiveness, but his aunt told him that he did not sound sincere. Nyambura said she would not forgive him and the case should continue.

The magistrate released the suspect on a personal bond and fixed the mention of the case for May 9 when the accused should come back having repented for his aunt to forgive him.

