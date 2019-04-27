Miraa farmers blamed for rise in Embu cancer cases

Miraa farmers who spray the crop with pesticides expose consumers to cancer, Embu Health executive has warned.

Dr Jamleck Muturi on Friday said the disease is spreading fast across the county and blamed it on unhealthy habits. Some 5,000 residents suffer from the disease. Muturi said Embu registers about 200 new infections annually.

Miraa farmers use pesticides and insecticides to protect their crops. Muturi said some of these pesticides are carcinogenic and expose miraa consumers to throat cancer, cancer of the stomach and rectum.

Other common types are breast, cervical, prostate and lung cancers.

“Some farmers have been using pesticides that are put in the soil and are thus absorbed by the plant and retained in its sap. When a person chews the muguka (miraa leaves), the chemicals are accumulated in the body, thus exposing him to cancer,” Muturi said.

He urged consumers to reduce or stop chewing the stimulant. The executive was accompanied by his chief officer Grace Muriithi and Health director Stephen Kaniuaru. He urged farmers to use organic chemicals.

The county will host a marathon event on May 12 through which it plans to raise funds to buy cancer treatment equipment and drugs for Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital. Renowned athlete Catherine Ndereba is among those expected to attend.

The fete will also be used to educate residents on cancer prevention, treatment and management. Muturi said 50 per cent of cancer ends up in death. He urged well-wishers to donate towards the cause. Kengen, the NSSF, Broadway Bakery, Neno Sacco, MCAs, MPs and Governor Martin Wambora have pledged support.

The executive urged residents to go for early and regular screening so they get help before their conditions get out of hand.

Muturi said the county and national governments have done a lot in the war on cancer. They have set up an oncology unit, with 10 oncology chairs worth Sh2 million, one cancer drug mixing hood worth Sh4 million, and a startup kitty of drugs worth Sh2 million. They have also retrained medics to handle the disease.

