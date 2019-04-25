Matiang’i lauds Ngilu for county textile factory

The Kitui County Texture Centre has been promised business by the national government.

“As a national government, we will give a lot of business to Kitui county,” Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said during a tour of the centre yesterday.

Matiang'i, who was accompanied by his Health counterpart Sicily Kariuki, said the textile factory was an embodiment of a county government keen to improve its people's livelihood.

“Frankly what I have seen here today is the best possible example of a committed government,” he said.

The CSs were taken on a tour of the factory by Governor Charity Ngilu and Eastern regional commissioner Isaiah Nakoru.

The visit was a follow-up on a presentation and request made by Ngilu when President Uhuru Kenyatta visited Ukambani recently to launch the Huduma Namba at Masii in Machakos.

President Kenyatta is said to have agreed to award Kicotec the tender to make uniforms for all chiefs.

Matiang’i said the national government was ready to support the factory which employs 300 youths. It was established last year.

The Interior CS commended Ngilu for her development record of improving the economic welfare of the people of Kitui.

He said manufacturing is a key component of President Kenyatta’s Big Four development agenda.