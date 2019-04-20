Woman Rep Kawira in all-out effort to dethrone Kiraitu in 2022

The war of words pitting Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi against Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza is far from over.

The two leaders have traded accusations over sabotage of each other's development projects. But all this is because of the 2022 politics.

Kiraitu will seek reelection in 2022, but Kawira has trained her eyes on the same seat. The bishop of the Baite Family Church is leaving nothing to chance in her quest to wrest the seat from Kiraitu.

On Wednesday, Kawira led residents in a sit-in at the county commissioner's offices. She accused Kiraitu of using a public works officer to sabotage a Sh20 million Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. The project falls under her office.

“The public regional works officer, who worked for Kiraitu’s administration, is frustrating the National Government Affirmative Action Fund committee. He made an inaccurate bill of quantities for the project," she said.

"It was to start seven months ago. He has not delivered BQ for a timely tendering process as the financial year nears lapse. It is Kiraitu’s influence.”

But county commissioner Allan Machari dismissed the claim, apparently defending the governor. He said the project is at the preparatory stage and no money will be lost.

“BQs and designs are complete. It will consist of a multipurpose hall, toilet, office block and chain link. We shall hit the deadline,” he said.

Kawira said MCAs allied to the governor have been castigating her Okolea projects and asking her to provide water for residents.

"I want to tell him that I'm ready. But it will only happen after he vacates that seat for me. Do you want us to exchange seats? He becomes Woman Rep and I take the governor post? I will willingly dedicate and immediately vacate, leave all the resources and you do the same,” Kawira said.

She said her office receives only Sh63 million annually and she can only match the funds allocated to the county chief if elected for the next 100 years.

"I've gone round county and several residents can't afford roofs over their heads. It is shameful," Kawira told residents of KK in Igembe North, Meru.

But Kiraitu said he won’t be derailed by propaganda in his efforts to develop the county.

“I want to urge the church to continue praying and guiding our people against the doctrines of falsehoods and misinformation. My work is to create an enabling environment for moral and spiritual growth," he said.

"We've noted with concern, the development of a trend where our society is slipping into idolising falsehood and misleading information, some of which is, unfortunately, being spread by false prophets, who have given themselves titles of bishops,” Kiraitu said on Thursday at St Rosary's A.I.P.C.A Kiithe Church in South Imenti.

He attended the 2019 National Holy Oil Consecration Ceremony.

Other leaders eyeing the seat include former governor Peter Munya, Senator Mithika Linturi and MP Maoka Maore.