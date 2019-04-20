Kitui women now crushing stones after rains fail

Farmers in Kitui have turned into ballast making following the failed rains.

Maize, a staple food for many households in Kitui South, is no longer doing well following years of depressed rainfall.

This has pushed several households to start ballast making to eke a living and meet family needs such as food, shelter and education for their children.

Speaking on Thursday, Rael William, who comes from Kanzoa village in Mutomo, Kitui South, says that her farm does not produce enough yields to meet the needs of her family of six children.

"Sometimes, due to prolonged drought, crops fail, leaving families dependent on their farmlands destitute. To cushion ourselves, we started the ballast crashing business to put food on the table," she says.

The laborious venture has attracted several women in the area who have joined hands to crash the ballast at meagre returns of between Sh80-Sh100 per wheelbarrow.

Rael laments that middlemen are exploiting their hard-earned sweat, “we are forced to sell a loaded wheelbarrow at a throw-away price of Sh80.”

Using a mallet and a jembe, Rael digs up a huge boulder as sweat drips over her brow on the hilly and rocky Kanzoa area.

"I wish the County Government of Kitui can buy us a stone crusher. It will make our work easier and increase our daily returns," she adds.

She said that life has become unbearable over the years following dry spells coupled with changing climatic patterns.

“I am trying my best to fend for my family of six but the needs are enormous. I have a KCSE candidate this year. The child has been on and off school due to fees arrears. If I do not get something out of this venture, he has to stay at home and wait to sit for the national examinations,” she says.

Kivou Ward Agricultural and Livestock extension officer Joseph Munyao said maize yields have been declining over the years due erratic rain patterns amid fears of looming climate change.

“Traditionally, maize farming has been doing well owing to introduction of the Katumani variety that matured between two to three months. This is no longer the case, the rain patterns are unpredictable and would in the long-run disappoint die-hard maize farmers,” warned Munyao.

The agricultural officer noted that drought tolerant crops such as cowpeas, green grams, sorghum and millet have been doing well in the semi-arid region with improved yields, unlike maize.

“We are appealing to the farmers to change their mind-set from maize farming because the yields will disappoint them. However, those who heed the warning will get better yields and can thus buy what they don’t have like maize for their households,” added Munyao.