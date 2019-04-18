Create PM post and woman-only MP seats – Mutua

Abolish the county woman rep post and introduce a rotating woman-only MP position in each county instead, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua proposed on Wednesday.

The constituencies in a county will agree among themselves which produces a woman MP in each election cycle, he said. Alternatively, they can agree and decree that a particular constituency MP seat is reserved for women, Mutua said.

"This way, we shall have 290 members of the National Assembly, where 47 minimum shall be women hence achieve both the affirmative action principle and reduce cost," he said.

Mutua was speaking at the Building Bridges forum at Kenyatta International Convention Centre. He said his proposal would help solve the problem of over-representation.

The governor further proposed application of the same principle in the county assembly. "This would see members of the county assembly nominated to represent specific interests are instead elected in reserved wards," he said.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader also called for an expanded national executive to have a president, deputy president, prime minister and two deputy prime ministers with specific mandates.

He suggested that presidential candidates be allowed to run or be nominated as members of Parliament so as to lead their party agenda in Parliament.

"The current situation where very popular leaders are locked out of governance structures is partly responsible for street demonstrations and violence because that’s the only forum left for these leaders to express their views and address their supporters," Mutua said.

He proposed that candidates for the four posts run for election on one ticket. They should also come from different ethnic communities so that whichever political arrangement wins, represents the face of Kenya.