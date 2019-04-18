Create PM post and woman-only MP seats – Mutua

• Governor was addressing Building Bridges forum at KICC
• Says candidates for president, deputy president, PM and DPM should run on one ticket and come from different tribes
Abolish the county woman rep post and introduce a rotating woman-only MP position in each county instead, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua proposed on Wednesday.
The constituencies in a county will agree among themselves which produces a woman MP in each election cycle, he said. Alternatively, they can agree and decree that a particular constituency MP seat is reserved for women, Mutua said.
"This way, we shall have 290 members of the National Assembly, where 47 minimum shall be women hence achieve both the affirmative action principle and reduce cost," he said.
Mutua was speaking at the Building Bridges forum at Kenyatta International Convention Centre. He said his proposal would help solve the problem of over-representation.
The governor further proposed application of the same principle in the county assembly. "This would see members of the county assembly nominated to represent specific interests are instead elected in reserved wards," he said.
The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader also called for an expanded national executive to have a president, deputy president, prime minister and two deputy prime ministers with specific mandates.
He suggested that presidential candidates be allowed to run or be nominated as members of Parliament so as to lead their party agenda in Parliament.
"The current situation where very popular leaders are locked out of governance structures is partly responsible for street demonstrations and violence because that’s the only forum left for these leaders to express their views and address their supporters," Mutua said.
He proposed that candidates for the four posts run for election on one ticket. They should also come from different ethnic communities so that whichever political arrangement wins, represents the face of Kenya.
Proposes a presidency designed in a manner that encourages democratic competition while ensuring different communities get a stab at the office.
There should be no more than two Cabinet secretaries from the same ethnic community, Mutua recommended. "This way many communities will be part of the core executive of the national government," he said.
Mutua proposed that the office of the leader of opposition be facilitated by the state to play its rightful role of checking the government. "We, as a party, propose that the leader of opposition should be at the same level with the prime minister in official protocol and recognition," he said.
Mutua suggested appointments to public offices be based on population for proportional representation of each ethnic community.
He said these proposals will not only create inclusivity but will also ensure efficiency in the management of public affairs through dedicated division of labour.
Mutua said the current government structure is too huge and needs numerous top-level managers for wananchi to realise development speedily.
He proposed a presidency designed in a manner that encourages democratic competition while ensuring different communities get a stab at the office.
The governor proposed a post-election government shared by the winner and runner-up in a presidential election, based on proportional strength, with the runner-up taking the position of prime minister.
Mutua rejected calls to create regional governments. He proposed retaining the 47 county governments and increasing their allocation to 40-45 per cent. This will provide adequate funds for devolved functions and spur development.
He said national government equitable share of national revenue should be distributed equitably to minimise favouritism and patronage.
Mutua said since 1992, except in 2002, all elections have been marred by claims of rigging. "This has had the effect of huge sections of our population always feeling cheated, hence, making Kenya permanently on electioneering mode," he said.
Mutua proposed that IEBC commissioners be selected by political parties and professional bodies for internal checks and balances.
He suggested the installation of CCTV cameras in each polling station with a feed to each political party. "The footage is useful in verifying numbers and for real-time monitoring of the electoral process," Mutua said.
He proposed the election of the president and governors be held on a separate day from that of the lawmakers.
Mutua suggested that we should not have one referendum question that gives an either/or option such as the Banana/Orange plebiscite of 2013.
He said the country should have several referendum questions addressing various issues to enable wananchi express their choice.
On corruption, Mutua said ethical studies and effects of corruption should be part of the education curriculum at all levels. He said wealth declarations should be opened to public scrutiny and all corruptly acquired wealth nationalised.
Mutua proposed that government procurement be based on a market reserve price above which the government will not buy any goods, services or works. "This way exaggeration of prices to cater for corruption will be greatly minimised," he said.
Mutua said there is need for lifestyle audits for state and public officers before taking office.
He proposed severe punishment for corruption, as well as restitution to cover stolen funds, including interests of 30 per cent calculated to the date of conviction
Mutua suggested the removal of optional fine in corruption convictions and punishment depend on the amount stolen, with minimum conviction being a jail term of two years up to life imprisonment
He said there is need for regular investigations by relevant agencies into huge amounts of money given at fundraisers. "This is important so that the proceeds of corruption are not cleaned or money laundered through harambee donations," Mutua said.
Edited by Josephine M. Mayuya