Doctor stabbed by thugs discharged

A doctor who was hijacked and stabbed in Meru is recuperating at home as police pursue suspects.

Health chief officer Kanana Kimonye told the Star on Tuesday Mick Awiki was discharged on Friday but no suspects have been arrested.

“He is recovering well at home. He was discharged on Friday. I have no current information from police on any arrested suspect,” Kimonye said.

Awiki, a physician at Meru Level 5 Hospital, is nursing abdominal and head stabs after the attack of April 5.

Meru county officials who briefed the media condemned the attack and called for thorough investigations to bring the culprits brought to book.

North Imenti deputy county commissioner Isaac Masinde told journalist in his office the attack was an isolated incident and security is still good in the area.

“Since December, we have not had such an incident. The doctor was a victim of circumstances," he said.

Preliminary investigations show the thugs were from Majengo slums.

"We are conducting further investigations to narrow down and arrest the culprits. I assure residents we have beefed up security through 6pm-6am patrols,” Masinde said on Monday.

This is the third doctor to be attacked in North Imenti in recent years.

In 2014, Ashford Mbogo was shot dead outside his home at Kaaithe in Kinoru as he left for work with his son whom he was taking to school. Mbogo was an ear, nose and throat specialist.

Police then said they had launched a man hunt for three armed gangsters who rode on a motorcycle, pulled up and shot Mbogo through the window of his car killing him on the spot. They fled leaving the boy behind.

Three weeks before the killing of Mbogo, aAlbert Obiri was killed as he entered his house at Kenya RE Estate at Naari, Meru, in unclear circumstances.