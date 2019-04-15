UNSUPPORTED EVIDENCE

Ngilu’s trusted executive survives the sack

Only four MCAs appear for session, impeachment motion was passed last December

•Nguli was accused of misleading the assembly, violating procurement laws and disregarding the county assembly resolutions

•The majority ruled on unsubstantiated evidence 

Kitui county treasury executive Mary Nguli consults her lawyer when she appeared before the quasi-judicial Kitui assembly committee on April 2
Image: Musembi Nzengu

Governor Charity Ngilu’s trusted treasury executive Mary Nguli was spared the sack due to lack of evidence on integrity and governance accusations against her. 

MCAs who were vocal against her did not attend the quasi-judicial session that was investigating the accusations. The few who showed up failed to sufficiently prosecute their case. 

Kitui county Assembly Special Committee headed by Johnson Kanandu (Mumoni ward) sought to determine the authenticity of allegations that formed the basis of the impeachment motion on December 14, 2018. It found her faultless.

Kanandu yesterday said since Nguli’s accusers had developed cold feet, there were no incriminating grounds or evidence to nail her.  

“Out of the 37 MCAs who signed the motion to impeach Nguli, only four appeared before my committee and even then, they did not provide any documentary evidence to back their allegations,” Kanandu said in an interview. 

He spoke in the wake of a barrage of social media posts in a number of Kitui county platforms that accused his five-member committee of being compromised to let Nguli off the hook.  He said his team’s decision was reached professionally on the evidence presented.

The MCA said when Nguli appeared before the committee, she provided documentary evidence to clear her name. He said it was clear that most of the accusations should have been directed to other accounting officers. 

“Seventy per cent of the committee members found the allegations unsubstantiated. I had to rule on the basis of the majority decision,” Kanandu said. 

Last year, the Kitui assembly overwhelmingly voted to impeach Nguli, one of Ngilu’s most trusted Cabinet members.

She was accused of violating Chapter 6 on integrity, misleading the assembly, violating procurement laws and disregarding Assembly resolutions. She was also accused of failing to pay contractors' pending bills. 

The assembly formed a five-member committee to investigate her and report back to the assembly.

 

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

Kitui assembly deputy Minority leader Alex Ng'ang'a and the quasi-judicial committee chairman Johnson Kanandu at break-time during their committee session on April 2
Image: Musembi Nzengu
by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Eastern
15 April 2019 - 00:00

