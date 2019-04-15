Munya condemns Kiraitu administration over budget

Trade CS Peter Munya has hit out at Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi over the 2017-2018 audit.

Munya, who spoke at Mikinduri on Saturday after opening a Transnational Sacco branch, said it is not viable to employ 4,800 new workers.

The former Meru governor said, “It is not also possible that Sh1.7 billion has been increased to pay salaries.”

He questioned the huge amount of money spent on salaries of "unknown people", adding that he had fired 1,700 employees in his tenure.

He asked Kiraitu to come clean on Auditor General Edward Ouko's queries when he appears before the Senate Public Accounts Committee.

Munya was trounced by Kiraitu in 2017.

“I left the county employees at 5,000 workers but Kiraitu has employed 4,800 workers within one year in office; where will the money for development come from if he has such a bloated workforce?” he asked.

The CS said there was no enmity between him and Kiraitu but "questions must be asked especially concerning developments".

Munya said, “[Senator] Mithika Linturi has also raised questions about the state of affairs in our county. When he was campaigning, Kiraitu said he will do more development than myself so he should be up to the task.”

Also at the function was East African Legislative Assembly MP Mpuru Aburi.

Aburi said he has teamed up with Munya since Kiraitu is "not working for the people".

The MP said, “I campaigned for Kiraitu and went against Munya although we both come from Tigania because I thought he (Kiraitu) would help our people. He has turned out to be worse. Munya and I will trounce Kiraitu in 2022.”

He said he had in 2017 seen a beehive and convinced Kiraitu to climb and harvest honey for the people.

“He said he was too old to climb the tree and I told him we will help him. We volunteered to help but when he got there, he started eating the honey that was meant for our people. We will bring him down," the MP said.

The legislator added, "People should bring firewood and Munya brings pepper. We will make smoke and throw pepper in the fire and he (Kiraitu) will choke and fall."

A fierce critic of Munya in the past, Aburi three times failed to unseat the former in Tigania East.

He was defeated by Josphat Gichunge in 2013 after Munya chose to go for the governor's seat.

