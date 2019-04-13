MCAs tear at each other over Assembly nominee

The MCAs accused the executive of usurping the authority of the 11 members of House Business Committee as it had not approved the nominee.

They shouted and chanted anti-Speaker expletives. Some snatched the mace from the sergeant at arms, as others locked the chamber's doors and threw water bottles and other objects at the speaker.

Lights were switched off the lights as the MCAs engaged in a fist fight. Meanwhile, the speaker sneaked from the chamber and locked himself in his office.

Deputy speaker Elius Murega took charge and called for order.

Calm eventually returned but no business was transacted.