Kalonzo, Meru MP castigate land officers

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged land officers in Meru to stop frustrating landowners and instead conduct honest adjudication.

On Tuesday, Tigania East MP Gichunge Kabeabea met Amuthumba landowners who protested against unfair allocation of land.

They shouted down area deputy county commissioner Kennedy Mwangome whohad tried to educate them on the need to use the legal process to solve their grievances.

Kalonzo said residents suffer when officials fail to offer just services to landowners.

He said every Kenyan has a right to possess land and live anywhere without being coerced to vacate.

“How do you double allocate or give six people one piece of land that has its genuine owner? Why do such an inhuman exercise to your fellow citizens? People should coexist, own land and live in peace wherever they maybe in this country,” he said on Wednesday.

The former vice president spoke in Maua during a sensitization tour for the Huduma Namba program.

MP Kabeabea assured residents that any land officer involved in fraudulent activities will be fired.

Last month, Meru for Land CEC Jeremiah Leenya said land conflicts in the county are caused cartels, quack surveyors and planners who have infiltrated in the sector.

Leenya said the crooks have cause delays in justice, double allocation of land and mismanagement.

He said, to streamline the sector, no surveyor or planner will to transact any land related business before audit to know whether they are compliant.