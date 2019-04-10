Three Meru roads to be tarmacked for Sh90m

Three rural roads in Meru will be upgraded for Sh90 million, Kenya Rural Roads Authority has said.

Kerra project coordinator JK Kago said the French government will provide Sh60 million, through AFD Rural Development Division. The rest of the money will be in the form of a grant from the European Union.

The project will be implemented by Kerra and managed by EU delegated firms, once the signing of the financing agreement between the Kenyan and French governments is complete.

Muriri-Isiolo, Maili Kumi-Ngarendare-Xlewa and Gachuru-Ng'oto roads will be upgraded using Low Volume Seal and gravel standards technology.

Head of the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Rural Roads Development Mission Francois Graudy said the mission gives keen consideration to rural roads as a tool for rural development.

He led a delegation to inspect the three roads. EU representative Walter Tretton said their objective was to listen and understand the people's requests and verify the roads viability.

He said they were seeking to establish what impact the upgrading will have on the community.

Tretton said high-standard gravel technology is sustainable in dry areas. He said, however, they must work to strike a balance between LVS and gravel technology.

Meru county secretary Rufus Miriti said Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s administration is committed to seeing the implementation of the roads.

Roads executive Julius Taitumu said residents are grateful for the project as the roads are in a deplorable state.

