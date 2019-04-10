Kiraitu’s 159 market committees to boost trade

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has appointed 159 development committees aimed at representation, trade and management of markets in the county.

Kiraitu said the appointees are part of his "all-inclusive governance system that relegates duties to locals and allows people to take control of their own regional developments".

"By expanding our towns and markets we are expanding the markets for our agricultural products. The answer to rural development, therefore, lies in accelerated urbanisation of our society,” he said.

Kiraitu tasked the representatives to ensure orderliness and conducive environment for trading, good environmental practices and beautification of the markets, general cleanliness and protection of public property.

He said the committees will organise and register all business people in all towns and markets across the county to avoid any leadership gaps.

“We shall count on you to make your markets good places for you to live in, do business with ease and profitably and enjoy yourselves. We want our markets to be clean and green, our guiding motto being ‘My town, My business'.

Kiraitu said the members' election spearheaded by the Trade ministry was a show of growing democracy as they were peaceful, free and fair manner without wrangles or petitions.

“I promised the people of Meru that my government would be a government of the people and all-inclusive consultation, in which the people choose their own leaders and participate in the management of their own affairs,” he said.

But there has been an uproar from some residents over concerns the committees are drawing allowances taxpayers money.

Edwin Kirimi said the committees if they will be receiving money for their operations from county coffers will be a huge burden to residents.