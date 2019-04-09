Mpuru and MCA trade barbs over 'poison in water' claim

•MCA Chokera recalls MP's past wrangles with the previous administration
•EALA legislator says Kiraitu's borehole in Mikinduri has water unfit for human consumption
East African Legislation Assembly MP Mpuru Aburi has been told to keep off Mikinduri development projects with "his poisoned borehole water claims".
Mikinduri MCA Gabriel Chokera and residents yesterday told Mpuri to stop involving them in his wars with Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi over water projects.
Last week the MP accused the governor of deceiving residents that he had sunk 100 boreholes in the county.
He claimed some boreholes were contaminated and their water unsafe for human consumption.
Mpuru said he had samples of Ruuju borehole’s water in Mikinduri ward, Tigania East, that was unsafe for consumption.
Chokera said the borehole has saved residents from the more than five-kilometre treks to Mutaranga and River Thiiti to fetch water.
Ruuju Borehole Management Committee chairman Mutwi Eric condemned Mpuru's "antics of politicking water provision and other projects".
Mutwi said nobody had been affected by the water, adding that they are fast-tracking water distribution to all registered households.
Kiraitu has pledged to drill 100 boreholes annually.
Chokera accused Mpuru of being anti-development. He dismissed as retrogressive his (MP's) 10 years in opposition and five years as Tigania East legislator during which he incessantly fought Trade CS Peter Munya.
Resident Rael Kirianki said nobody had been adversely affected by the borehole water.
“How would a government that values its people recommend anything unfit for human consumption?” she asked.
