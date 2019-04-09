Mpuru and MCA trade barbs over 'poison in water' claim

East African Legislation Assembly MP Mpuru Aburi has been told to keep off Mikinduri development projects with "his poisoned borehole water claims".

Mikinduri MCA Gabriel Chokera and residents yesterday told Mpuri to stop involving them in his wars with Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi over water projects.

Last week the MP accused the governor of deceiving residents that he had sunk 100 boreholes in the county.

He claimed some boreholes were contaminated and their water unsafe for human consumption.

Mpuru said he had samples of Ruuju borehole’s water in Mikinduri ward, Tigania East, that was unsafe for consumption.