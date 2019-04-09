Hasten dams scandal probe for other projects to start, urges ex-senator

The government should hasten the investigations into the alleged loss of funds in dams construction so that suspended works elsewhere can restart.

The scandal at Kimwarer and Arror dams in Elgeyo Marakwet has regrettably stalled projects lined up by the government, former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti said on Sunday.

More than Sh21 billion is said to have been paid irregularly for the two dams.

The DCI is heading the investigations and questioned among others several Cabinet Secretaries and Permanent Secretaries.

Kivuti said the scandal has halted the construction of other dams including four in Embu.