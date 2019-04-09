Sh21BN SCANDAL

Hasten dams scandal probe for other projects to start, urges ex-senator

Former senator says controversy has halted construction of four dams in Embu county

Ex-Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti speaking at Nthagaiya Catholic Church priest in Embu East Sub-County on Sunday
Image: Reuben Githinji

The government should hasten the investigations into the alleged loss of funds in dams construction so that suspended works elsewhere can restart.

The scandal at Kimwarer and Arror dams in Elgeyo Marakwet has regrettably stalled projects lined up by the government, former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti said on Sunday.

More than Sh21 billion is said to have been paid irregularly for the two dams.

The DCI is heading the investigations and questioned among others several Cabinet Secretaries and Permanent Secretaries.

Kivuti said the scandal has halted the construction of other dams including four in Embu.

Former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti with Nthagaiya Catholic Church priest Letos Wanyangi and Kagaari South MCA Robert Ireri on Sunday
Image: Reuben Githinji

Kivuti, who is a surveyor by profession, said he had designed and lobbied for the construction of Thuci, Thambana, Rupingazi, and Kamumu dams when he was a senator. The projects had been tendered for but were suspended.

“I'm urging that the controversy surrounding the two dams in Rift Valley be resolved so that the government can consider our four dams to end our cry for water,” Kivuti said.

He was speaking at Nthagaiya Catholic Church in Embu East accompanied by Kagaari South MCA Robert Ireri.

Former Embu senator Lenny Kivuti (right) and Kagaari South MCA Robert Ireri (in flowered shirt) attending a service at Nthagaiya Catholic church in Embu East Sub-County on Sunday
Image: Reuben Githinji

The former lawmaker called for proper planning to ensure food security even during droughts. "Dubai and Saudi Arabia are in deserts but they feed themselves." 

He pledged to support Governor Martin Wambora to realise his development agenda for Embu residents.

Kivuti lost the Embu gubernatorial contest to Wambora in 2017 but he challenged the results in court. Wambora's election was early this year validated by the Supreme Court.

 

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
Eastern
09 April 2019 - 00:00

